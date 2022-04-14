Charli3 (C3) Information

Charli3 is the first decentralized oracle being built on Cardano. This allows Charli3 to have all the benefits of existing successful oracle protocols, while having the flexibility of a much more agile blockchain backbone.

Charli3 finds a niche within the Cardano ecosystem. By being native to Cardano’s blockchain, it will have the lowest barrier to entry for functioning as the standard decentralized oracle of all Cardano based projects. The added benefit of being on Cardano’s blockchain includes agility of the network, and being in a low transaction fee environment. While these advantages may seem subtle, the growth of any decentralized oracle relies on it’s adoption. Charli3 will be the clear choice for any project building on the Cardano Blockchain.