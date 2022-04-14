Charlie (CHARLIE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Charlie (CHARLIE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Charlie (CHARLIE) Information Charlie is a meme-based ERC-20 token with zero tax, renounced ownership, and no transaction limits. It was featured in Ethereum's official GitHub and blog as a meme-ready concept, inspiring the creation of the token. Designed to be fully decentralized and owned by its holders, Charlie represents open participation, Ethereum-native meme culture, and on-chain identity with no central control or roadmap.

Charlie (CHARLIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Charlie (CHARLIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 140.49K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 140.49K All-Time High: $ 0.00137086 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00014049

Charlie (CHARLIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Charlie (CHARLIE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CHARLIE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CHARLIE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

