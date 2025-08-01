What is Charlotte Fang (REMILIA)

REMILIA is an Ethereum token inspired by the conglomeration behind the MiLady NFT series. It is the FIRST Remilia token ever, on any network, on any chain, predating the copycats that came after it. ​ And now, it has become BETTER. REMILIA has been taken over by the community, ensuring an honest, fair and transparent governance guided by a common goal and united by a shared spirit. With newfound vigor, REMILIA is set to position itself as THE ONLY token of its kind worthy of the name.

Charlotte Fang (REMILIA) Resource Official Website

Charlotte Fang (REMILIA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Charlotte Fang (REMILIA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about REMILIA token's extensive tokenomics now!