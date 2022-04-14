Charlotte Fang (REMILIA) Information

REMILIA is an Ethereum token inspired by the conglomeration behind the MiLady NFT series. It is the FIRST Remilia token ever, on any network, on any chain, predating the copycats that came after it. ​ And now, it has become BETTER. REMILIA has been taken over by the community, ensuring an honest, fair and transparent governance guided by a common goal and united by a shared spirit. With newfound vigor, REMILIA is set to position itself as THE ONLY token of its kind worthy of the name.