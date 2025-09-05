What is Chasm (CAI)

Chasm is driving innovation in artificial intelligence by offering a comprehensive ecosystem for creating, deploying, and monetizing AI agents. Our key innovation, Weave, is a powerful AI agent builder IDE that enables users to seamlessly craft and deploy AI agents using a wide array of decentralized compute resources. Our next major advancement is the Chasm Protocol, a network of decentralized experts poised to evolve into a pseudo-AGI intent network. The Protocol will enhance our platform's capability to manage payments for compute resources and facilitate sophisticated exchanges of intents among AI agents, transforming operational dynamics and connectivity within the AI landscape. $CAI is the cornerstone token of the Chasm Ecosystem, designed to support and empower builders, scouts, and all participants within the community.

Chasm (CAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Chasm (CAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Chasm (CAI) How much is Chasm (CAI) worth today? The live CAI price in USD is 0.02238877 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CAI to USD price? $ 0.02238877 . Check out The current price of CAI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Chasm? The market cap for CAI is $ 2.24M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CAI? The circulating supply of CAI is 100.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CAI? CAI achieved an ATH price of 0.252283 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CAI? CAI saw an ATL price of 0.0110729 USD . What is the trading volume of CAI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CAI is -- USD . Will CAI go higher this year? CAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

