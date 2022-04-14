Chatter Shield (SHIELD) Tokenomics

Chatter Shield (SHIELD) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Chatter Shield (SHIELD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Chatter Shield (SHIELD) Information

$SHIELD lets you create bounties on tweets. Hit the likes, retweets, and comments target, and the bounty is filled!

Example: a post states, "Bounty .02 Burn for 25 likes." Once the tweet hits 25 likes, the bounty completes and the specified amount is burned from our token's supply.

This exciting feature stimulates audience interaction and rewards active community participation!

Not just for you, $SHIELD can also supercharge other projects. Create bounties and trigger a continuous buy-back and burn mechanism!

Other projects using our platform must buy and burn our tokens, reducing circulating supply and potentially increasing value.

Even better? Every project's buy and burn contributes to $SHIELD's own buy-back and burn. We all benefit together!

$SHIELD is redefining social media engagement and token value management.

Ready for the future of social media and crypto? Join us. It's time to $SHIELD Up!

Official Website:
https://chattershield.io/

Chatter Shield (SHIELD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chatter Shield (SHIELD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 44.32K
$ 44.32K$ 44.32K
All-Time High:
$ 0.05081
$ 0.05081$ 0.05081
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00044323
$ 0.00044323$ 0.00044323

Chatter Shield (SHIELD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Chatter Shield (SHIELD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SHIELD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SHIELD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SHIELD's tokenomics, explore SHIELD token's live price!

SHIELD Price Prediction

Want to know where SHIELD might be heading? Our SHIELD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.