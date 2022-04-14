Checks Token (CHECKS) Tokenomics
What is the project about?
The $CHECKS community is about having fun, supporting decentralised culture, memes and art.
What makes your project unique?
We are a project that launched fairly without presales, insider pumps or heavy influencer marketing. We grew organically from the ground up as a community.
History of your project.
Launched 12 days ago, we gathered a small community of like-minded people. In the past 3 days, we have had significant interest from the crypto community which took us to over 5M market cap and now we have settled around the 1.2M mark.
What’s next for your project?
We are continuously working to provide better value to our members. We want to improve our DAO governance and work our way towards total decentralisation. We will run campaigns and events to support meme creators and artists.
What can your token be used for?
DAO voting.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Checks Token (CHECKS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Checks Token (CHECKS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Checks Token (CHECKS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CHECKS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CHECKS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.