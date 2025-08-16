Cherry Network Price (CHER)
Cherry Network (CHER) real-time price is $0.00039445. Over the past 24 hours, CHER traded between a low of $ 0.00038941 and a high of $ 0.00041916, showing active market volatility. CHER's all-time high price is $ 0.505475, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00037411.
In terms of short-term performance, CHER has changed by +0.00% over the past hour, +0.30% over 24 hours, and -6.42% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Cherry Network is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CHER is 0.00, with a total supply of 600000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 236.72K.
During today, the price change of Cherry Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cherry Network to USD was $ -0.0000115039.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cherry Network to USD was $ -0.0000034745.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cherry Network to USD was $ -0.0000507900931455065.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.30%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000115039
|-2.91%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000034745
|-0.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000507900931455065
|-11.40%
The Cherry Project is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization developing a layer one blockchain network optimized for data operations. Cherry serves as a purpose-specific infrastructure for decentralized applications handling data. Built on Substrate, it implements state-of-the-art cryptographic standards to provide for second layer scalability (zkSNARKs) and features a node-level IPFS integration that allows the Cherry Virtual Machine to natively interface with an indexed queryable data storage and referencing facility. This novel native node to IPFS communication mechanism allows smart contracts to interact with an updated state of the data in runtime. These advanced features come prebuilt in our core and are accessible on other blockchains through Cherry’s interoperability channels. Decentralized applications built on Cherry or many of the most renowned decentralized networks can now leverage Cherry’s features to augment their dApps. Most of the complexities of building-integrated web3 applications handling data are, thus, abstracted away to the core, allowing smart contract developers to rely on a rich base layer toolkit, and ultimately focus on best serving their customers.
