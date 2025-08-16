What is Cherry Network (CHER)

The Cherry Project is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization developing a layer one blockchain network optimized for data operations. Cherry serves as a purpose-specific infrastructure for decentralized applications handling data. Built on Substrate, it implements state-of-the-art cryptographic standards to provide for second layer scalability (zkSNARKs) and features a node-level IPFS integration that allows the Cherry Virtual Machine to natively interface with an indexed queryable data storage and referencing facility. This novel native node to IPFS communication mechanism allows smart contracts to interact with an updated state of the data in runtime. These advanced features come prebuilt in our core and are accessible on other blockchains through Cherry’s interoperability channels. Decentralized applications built on Cherry or many of the most renowned decentralized networks can now leverage Cherry’s features to augment their dApps. Most of the complexities of building-integrated web3 applications handling data are, thus, abstracted away to the core, allowing smart contract developers to rely on a rich base layer toolkit, and ultimately focus on best serving their customers.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Cherry Network (CHER) Resource Official Website

Cherry Network Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Cherry Network (CHER) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Cherry Network (CHER) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Cherry Network.

Check the Cherry Network price prediction now!

CHER to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Cherry Network (CHER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cherry Network (CHER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CHER token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cherry Network (CHER) How much is Cherry Network (CHER) worth today? The live CHER price in USD is 0.00039445 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CHER to USD price? $ 0.00039445 . Check out The current price of CHER to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Cherry Network? The market cap for CHER is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CHER? The circulating supply of CHER is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CHER? CHER achieved an ATH price of 0.505475 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CHER? CHER saw an ATL price of 0.00037411 USD . What is the trading volume of CHER? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CHER is -- USD . Will CHER go higher this year? CHER might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CHER price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Cherry Network (CHER) Important Industry Updates