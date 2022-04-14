Cherry Network (CHER) Tokenomics
The Cherry Project is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization developing a layer one blockchain network optimized for data operations. Cherry serves as a purpose-specific infrastructure for decentralized applications handling data. Built on Substrate, it implements state-of-the-art cryptographic standards to provide for second layer scalability (zkSNARKs) and features a node-level IPFS integration that allows the Cherry Virtual Machine to natively interface with an indexed queryable data storage and referencing facility. This novel native node to IPFS communication mechanism allows smart contracts to interact with an updated state of the data in runtime. These advanced features come prebuilt in our core and are accessible on other blockchains through Cherry’s interoperability channels. Decentralized applications built on Cherry or many of the most renowned decentralized networks can now leverage Cherry’s features to augment their dApps. Most of the complexities of building-integrated web3 applications handling data are, thus, abstracted away to the core, allowing smart contract developers to rely on a rich base layer toolkit, and ultimately focus on best serving their customers.
Understanding the tokenomics of Cherry Network (CHER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CHER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CHER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
CHER Price Prediction
