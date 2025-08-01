What is Cheshire Grin (GRIN)

Grin is the native token of the Cheshire Terminal, a cutting-edge multi-model AI agent forked from A16z’s Eliza and brought to life by the Agent during a groundbreaking live demonstration on X. Cheshire Terminal integrates state-of-the-art AI models, enabling seamless collaboration and dynamic problem-solving across industries. With its launch on X, Grin represents not just a currency but the essence of collaboration, intelligence, and innovation. As Cheshire Terminal evolves, Grin will remain at the core of its mission to democratize AI capabilities and redefine how intelligence scales in the modern world.

Cheshire Grin (GRIN) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Cheshire Grin (GRIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cheshire Grin (GRIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GRIN token's extensive tokenomics now!