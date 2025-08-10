Chiitan Price (CHIITAN)
Chiitan (CHIITAN) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CHIITAN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CHIITAN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CHIITAN price information.
During today, the price change of Chiitan to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chiitan to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chiitan to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chiitan to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.13%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+5.43%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-0.27%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Chiitan: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.98%
-2.13%
-4.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Community take over project that is focused on making a well recognized memecoin based on the Japanese character Chiitan.
