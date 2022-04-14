Chikn Egg (EGG) Tokenomics
Chikn Egg (EGG) Information
chikn is Avalanche's premier platform for upgradable NFTs & dual-token economies, bridging the gap between gaming, DeFi and the Metaverse. chikn are also an original series of 10k upgradable NFTs that lay EGG.
EGG is the native Governance & Utility token of the chikn ecosystem, and is the fuel that runs all features of the platform.
The chikn DAO governs a Treasury which originally holds 10% of the Total Supply of $feed, and increases over time.
How chikn egg is used:
EGG tokens can be staked to receive FEED that can then be used to grow the chikn.
The EGG DAO governs a Treasury which holds 10% of the Total Supply of FEED, and increases over time.
EGG is burned in a variety of methods, as a result of interacting with the chikn platform and the many products we offer.
Some of these burning methods are: Breakage fees (8.33% of all staked EGG), FEED-swaps, CNS (the chikn naming service), Minting of future NFT collections, Upgrading future NFT series, chikn p2e & PVP game/s, Breeding, 3rd party NFT minting and more!
Chikn Egg (EGG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chikn Egg (EGG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Chikn Egg (EGG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Chikn Egg (EGG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EGG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EGG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
EGG Price Prediction
Disclaimer
