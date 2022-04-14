chikn feed (FEED) Information

chikn are not just NFTs that lay $egg. chikn is an entire ecosystem built around these NFTs - encompassing novel Tri-Token Architecture. chikn is extending the utility of Public Minting, a Marketplace, and Farming for emerging NFT+token creators on Avalanche.

NFTs have the unique ability to combine utility with the power of mimetism. When you can have both, why not have both?

It's simple, really. Everyone knows that chikn lay $egg.