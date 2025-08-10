Chikn Fert Price (FERT)
Chikn Fert (FERT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FERT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FERT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Chikn Fert to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chikn Fert to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chikn Fert to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chikn Fert to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.28%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-28.41%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-40.69%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Chikn Fert: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.17%
-3.28%
+3.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FERT is a critical utility token in the Chikn ecosystem. FERT sows the seeds for an entirely new era at the chikn farm - an era of growth and abundance. FERT can be burned to fertilize your FarmLand NFTs, and permanently increase your farming rewards multiplier.
Understanding the tokenomics of Chikn Fert (FERT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FERT token's extensive tokenomics now!
