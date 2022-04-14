Discover key insights into Chikun Litecoin Mascot (CHIKUN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Chikun Litecoin Mascot (CHIKUN) Information

Inspired by the legendary "Arise Chikun Arise" meme by Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, our cryptocurrency project, Chikun, is a fusion of internet humor and cutting-edge blockchain technology. Drawing from the triumphant spirit of the meme, Chikun embraces decentralization and accessibility.

But Chikun is more than a token—it’s a vibrant community. Featuring telegram games and original artwork themed around the iconic meme.