Chili Coin Price (CHI)
Chili Coin (CHI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 5.06M USD. CHI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CHI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CHI price information.
During today, the price change of Chili Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chili Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chili Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chili Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Chili Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+4.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Developing the world’s first global, frictionless, loyalty coin for shoppers. Introducing the Chili Coin (CHI) More than a decade in the making, the Chili Coin is a purpose-built, on-chain loyalty token designed for the next generation of digital rewards. We first tested a token in December 2017 which we learned was too early for the ecosystem. Now, with clearer regulations, robust infrastructure and growing public awareness, the timing is perfect. Brands need: • A simple, consumable token that feels like a reward and lives on-chain • Flexible engagement tools—open or closed loop, gamified by agencies, brands or distributors • Modern loyalty experiences that go beyond coupons and rebates • A unified solution for managing rewards across partners and IP holders
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Chili Coin (CHI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CHI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CHI to VND
₫--
|1 CHI to AUD
A$--
|1 CHI to GBP
￡--
|1 CHI to EUR
€--
|1 CHI to USD
$--
|1 CHI to MYR
RM--
|1 CHI to TRY
₺--
|1 CHI to JPY
¥--
|1 CHI to ARS
ARS$--
|1 CHI to RUB
₽--
|1 CHI to INR
₹--
|1 CHI to IDR
Rp--
|1 CHI to KRW
₩--
|1 CHI to PHP
₱--
|1 CHI to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CHI to BRL
R$--
|1 CHI to CAD
C$--
|1 CHI to BDT
৳--
|1 CHI to NGN
₦--
|1 CHI to UAH
₴--
|1 CHI to VES
Bs--
|1 CHI to CLP
$--
|1 CHI to PKR
Rs--
|1 CHI to KZT
₸--
|1 CHI to THB
฿--
|1 CHI to TWD
NT$--
|1 CHI to AED
د.إ--
|1 CHI to CHF
Fr--
|1 CHI to HKD
HK$--
|1 CHI to MAD
.د.م--
|1 CHI to MXN
$--
|1 CHI to PLN
zł--
|1 CHI to RON
лв--
|1 CHI to SEK
kr--
|1 CHI to BGN
лв--
|1 CHI to HUF
Ft--
|1 CHI to CZK
Kč--
|1 CHI to KWD
د.ك--
|1 CHI to ILS
₪--