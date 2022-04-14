Chill Family (CHILLFAM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Chill Family (CHILLFAM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Chill Family (CHILLFAM) Information Chill Family is a community-driven project that embraces a laid-back approach to life and crypto. We aim to build a space where people can unwind, connect, and explore the world of cryptocurrency at their own pace. Our focus is on creating a positive, stress-free environment where members can feel supported, share experiences, and grow together. Whether you're a seasoned investor or a newcomer, Chill Family welcomes everyone to enjoy the journey of crypto without unnecessary pressure or the overwhelming hustle. Official Website: https://chillfamilyguy.xyz/ Buy CHILLFAM Now!

Chill Family (CHILLFAM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chill Family (CHILLFAM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 26.99K $ 26.99K $ 26.99K Total Supply: $ 998.29M $ 998.29M $ 998.29M Circulating Supply: $ 998.29M $ 998.29M $ 998.29M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 26.99K $ 26.99K $ 26.99K All-Time High: $ 0.01277079 $ 0.01277079 $ 0.01277079 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001102 $ 0.00001102 $ 0.00001102 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Chill Family (CHILLFAM) price

Chill Family (CHILLFAM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Chill Family (CHILLFAM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CHILLFAM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CHILLFAM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CHILLFAM's tokenomics, explore CHILLFAM token's live price!

