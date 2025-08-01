What is chillcapy (CHILLCAPY)

Created by visionary Google Earth cofounder Chikai, who is also the former Web3 Director at Niantic (think Pokémon Go!), ChillCapy seeks to transcend the norms of the meme coin ecosystem by prioritizing personal values, blending innovation, AI art, and strong community engagement to explore crypto’s untapped potential. Oh, and our chill Dev Chikai burned 5% of the total supply just for the meme, and donated his remaining 5% share to start the community fund 🔥 Join the movement—and just chill! 🦫

