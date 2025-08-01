What is Chilling Toad (CTOAD)

Chilling Toad ($CTOAD) is a meme token built on the Solana blockchain, representing a laid-back, community-driven ethos. The project’s purpose is to foster a fun and inclusive ecosystem centered around the "chill" lifestyle, encouraging community engagement, creativity, and relaxation. Key Features: Community-Driven: The $CTOAD token powers an active and engaging community of like-minded individuals who value humor, creativity, and stress-free collaboration. Accessibility: With a focus on simplicity, $CTOAD offers easy access and low barriers to entry for new blockchain users, leveraging Solana’s fast and low-cost infrastructure. $CTOAD is more than a meme token—it’s a representation of a carefree lifestyle, providing value to its holders through ongoing community-led initiatives and innovative integrations within the blockchain space.

Chilling Toad (CTOAD) Resource Official Website

Chilling Toad (CTOAD) Tokenomics

