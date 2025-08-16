Chilly (CHILLY) Price Information (USD)

Chilly (CHILLY) real-time price is $0.00000447. Over the past 24 hours, CHILLY traded between a low of $ 0.00000437 and a high of $ 0.00000468, showing active market volatility. CHILLY's all-time high price is $ 0.00085987, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000238.

In terms of short-term performance, CHILLY has changed by -0.18% over the past hour, -2.44% over 24 hours, and +6.93% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Chilly (CHILLY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.32K$ 4.32K $ 4.32K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 965,322,085.207707 965,322,085.207707 965,322,085.207707

The current Market Cap of Chilly is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CHILLY is 0.00, with a total supply of 965322085.207707. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.32K.