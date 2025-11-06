ChimpStrategy (CHMPSTR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00166404 $ 0.00166404 $ 0.00166404 24H Low $ 0.0018624 $ 0.0018624 $ 0.0018624 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00166404$ 0.00166404 $ 0.00166404 24H High $ 0.0018624$ 0.0018624 $ 0.0018624 All Time High $ 0.00320932$ 0.00320932 $ 0.00320932 Lowest Price $ 0.00151428$ 0.00151428 $ 0.00151428 Price Change (1H) -1.84% Price Change (1D) +8.14% Price Change (7D) -21.99% Price Change (7D) -21.99%

ChimpStrategy (CHMPSTR) real-time price is $0.00180729. Over the past 24 hours, CHMPSTR traded between a low of $ 0.00166404 and a high of $ 0.0018624, showing active market volatility. CHMPSTR's all-time high price is $ 0.00320932, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00151428.

In terms of short-term performance, CHMPSTR has changed by -1.84% over the past hour, +8.14% over 24 hours, and -21.99% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ChimpStrategy (CHMPSTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.65M$ 1.65M $ 1.65M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.65M$ 1.65M $ 1.65M Circulation Supply 912.27M 912.27M 912.27M Total Supply 912,265,369.393856 912,265,369.393856 912,265,369.393856

The current Market Cap of ChimpStrategy is $ 1.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CHMPSTR is 912.27M, with a total supply of 912265369.393856. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.65M.