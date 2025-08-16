Chinese Andy (ANDWU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.10% Price Change (1D) +3.93% Price Change (7D) +11.69% Price Change (7D) +11.69%

Chinese Andy (ANDWU) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, ANDWU traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ANDWU's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ANDWU has changed by -0.10% over the past hour, +3.93% over 24 hours, and +11.69% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Chinese Andy (ANDWU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 716.78K$ 716.78K $ 716.78K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 420,690,000,000,000.0 420,690,000,000,000.0 420,690,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Chinese Andy is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ANDWU is 0.00, with a total supply of 420690000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 716.78K.