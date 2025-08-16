Chinese Brett (CHRETT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00922746$ 0.00922746 $ 0.00922746 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.34% Price Change (1D) -4.02% Price Change (7D) +16.28% Price Change (7D) +16.28%

Chinese Brett (CHRETT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CHRETT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CHRETT's all-time high price is $ 0.00922746, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CHRETT has changed by -0.34% over the past hour, -4.02% over 24 hours, and +16.28% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Chinese Brett (CHRETT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 201.49K$ 201.49K $ 201.49K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Chinese Brett is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CHRETT is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 201.49K.