What is Chips (CHIPS)

$CHIPS is a token that accesses a growing suite of web3 dApps and is the official token of the Cappy Collective. The $CHIPS token is designed to provide multiple avenues of fun ways to engage with the community on Sei Network. Whether through head to head battles via BattleChips, or raffling off their own precious NFTs on our upcoming raffle platform, $CHIPS is looking to serve the Sei community.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Chips (CHIPS) Resource Official Website

Chips (CHIPS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Chips (CHIPS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CHIPS token's extensive tokenomics now!