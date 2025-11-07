CHIPS is the only Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for real-money games and prediction markets.

Chips Protocol is a L1 designed from the ground up to support global, decentralized, and provably fair speculation. CHIPS powers a world where anyone can launch a casino, spin up a market, or bet on what matters, instantly, transparently, and without asking permission.

The rails are live. The house is open. And for the first time, you don’t just play the game, you own it.