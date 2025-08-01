What is Choctopus (CHOCTOPUS)

Choctopus is an SPL Token on the Solana blockchain and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens. It is currently listed on Raydium DEX and 30% of total token supply is vested (locked) in a smart contract until November 25th, 2025. After the initial vesting period is reached, 10% of the vested token supply (30 million tokens), will be released every quarter until the vesting supply pool is depleted on February 25th, 2028. Choctopus was founded by a group of close friends who's goal is to provide eccentric memes and future utilities such as NFT's and Staking rewards for its holders. Other avenues of the tokens growth and utility will be decided on by future votes held by its holders.

Choctopus (CHOCTOPUS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Choctopus (CHOCTOPUS) Tokenomics

