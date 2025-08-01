What is Chonk the Frog (CHONK)

A coin to celebrate the animations of chonk the frog! I have been creating animations across multiple social media accounts for the last few years. They are bright colourful and aim to bring joy to everyone! This project is to help interact with the 2million+ community and find ways to give back for all of their support! Chonk is simple and bright and fun and hopefully this project can be an extension of this

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Chonk the Frog (CHONK) Resource Official Website

Chonk the Frog (CHONK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Chonk the Frog (CHONK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CHONK token's extensive tokenomics now!