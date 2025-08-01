What is Chonkus Maximus (CHONKUS)

Chonkus Maximus is a community driven & operated fan token, dedicated to Chonkus Maximus the Famous chonky cat from Chania, Crete, Greece. A viral TikTok star, known for lounging by the waterfront. A local landmark with a 5.0 Google Maps rating, drawing tourists for photos and social media fame. He went from neighborhood lounge-lizard to global sensation through social media — TikTok, Instagram and Twitter videos tagged with #chonkusmaximus, receiving hundreds of thousands of views. Someone marked his spot on Google Maps as a “destination” — initially as a joke — but it gained traction and reached a consistent 5‑star rating from visitors who came specifically to meet him. His online appeal has even rivaled famous Cretan landmarks like Samaria Gorge and Balos Lagoon, which typically have slightly lower ratings

Chonkus Maximus (CHONKUS) Resource Official Website

Chonkus Maximus (CHONKUS) Tokenomics

