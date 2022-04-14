Choruz AI (CHORUZ) Information

Choruz is an innovative platform at the intersection of music, AI, and Web3 technology. It aims to democratize music creation, redefine fan engagement, and establish new revenue streams for both creators and listeners.

Our Vision: To build a decentralized music ecosystem where anyone can create, share, and monetize music seamlessly, leveraging cutting-edge AI tools and blockchain technology.

Core Features: • AI Music Generation: Anyone can create professional-quality songs and albums with ease, removing traditional barriers to music production. • Music NFTs: Empower artists and fans to own, trade, and earn from music creations using blockchain technology. • Decentralized Rewards: Through $CHORUZ, users can access premium features, stake for rewards, and participate in a “Listen-to-Earn” economy. • Community-Driven Platform: A robust governance model ensures the community has a voice in the platform’s direction.

Choruz isn’t just about creating music—it’s about transforming the way we interact with it, bridging the gap between creators, fans, and technology in a decentralized, collaborative environment.