Chrema Coin (CRMC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Chrema Coin (CRMC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Chrema Coin (CRMC) Information Chrema is building a dual-token Web3 ecosystem centered around GOLDX, a real-world asset (RWA) token backed 1:1 by physical gold, and CHREMA, a utility and reward token for on-chain engagement. GOLDX bridges the gap between physical gold and decentralized finance by allowing users to deposit stablecoins or CRMC tokens to mint GOLDX. These tokens are fully collateralized with audited gold, with real-time on-chain transparency and third-party verification. CHREMA incentivizes users to contribute to the ecosystem by providing liquidity, staking, and participating in DAO governance Official Website: https://www.chrema.net Whitepaper: https://doc.chrema.net Buy CRMC Now!

Chrema Coin (CRMC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chrema Coin (CRMC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 50.00M $ 50.00M $ 50.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 113.63M $ 113.63M $ 113.63M All-Time High: $ 4.44 $ 4.44 $ 4.44 All-Time Low: $ 2.17 $ 2.17 $ 2.17 Current Price: $ 2.27 $ 2.27 $ 2.27 Learn more about Chrema Coin (CRMC) price

Chrema Coin (CRMC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Chrema Coin (CRMC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CRMC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CRMC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CRMC's tokenomics, explore CRMC token's live price!

CRMC Price Prediction Want to know where CRMC might be heading? Our CRMC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CRMC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!