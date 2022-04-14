Christ Is King (CIK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Christ Is King (CIK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Christ Is King (CIK) Information $CIK is the first major faith-based meme coin and tokenized community, uniting 2.4B+ Christians worldwide under one banner: Christ is King. Blending the viral power of memecoins with a mission-driven purpose, $CIK empowers a decentralized, borderless movement for Kingdom impact. $CIK is backed by a KYC’d and Certik-audited core team whose members have been instrumental in multiple $100M+ token launches. Whether you’re here for the culture, the chart, or the cause—this is your moment. Decentralized. Unstoppable. Eternal. Official Website: https://christisking.io/ Buy CIK Now!

Christ Is King (CIK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Christ Is King (CIK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.63M $ 12.63M $ 12.63M Total Supply: $ 777.00B $ 777.00B $ 777.00B Circulating Supply: $ 777.00B $ 777.00B $ 777.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.63M $ 12.63M $ 12.63M All-Time High: $ 0.00003957 $ 0.00003957 $ 0.00003957 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000329 $ 0.00000329 $ 0.00000329 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Christ Is King (CIK) price

Christ Is King (CIK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Christ Is King (CIK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CIK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CIK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CIK's tokenomics, explore CIK token's live price!

CIK Price Prediction Want to know where CIK might be heading? Our CIK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CIK token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!