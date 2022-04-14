Christianity Coin (CHRIST) Information

We are a coalition of like-minded Christians who were tired of seeing our Lord and Savior’s name used for scam and manipulation in the memecoin realm.

Christianity Coin will safeguard Christ’s name and mission on the blockchain, create a community where Christians in crypto feel at home, and donate to charitable organizations if our community achieves prosperity.

The Crusaders hope to pioneer #ShareFi and be the market leader in #FaithFi

This space will be proud of the mission and execution of our Crusaders… our charity wallet, protected by multi-sig, is earmarked for charity. First $81k donated to charity on May 22nd to combat child trafficking. $Christ

https://app.endaoment.org/christianitycoin