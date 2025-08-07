Chuchu Price (CHUCHU)
Chuchu (CHUCHU) is currently trading at 0.03450389 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CHUCHU to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Chuchu to USD was $ +0.00197838.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chuchu to USD was $ -0.0002144140.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chuchu to USD was $ -0.0011393184.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chuchu to USD was $ -0.00107848526610097.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00197838
|+6.08%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002144140
|-0.62%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0011393184
|-3.30%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00107848526610097
|-3.03%
Discover the latest price analysis of Chuchu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.15%
+6.08%
-10.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ChuChu(쭈쭈) exudes playfulness and adores her furry siblings, often finding herself in amusing antics (as evident in the video of her minor mishap). She delights in playful moments with Achi (dogwifhat) and cherishes moments of repose, snuggled up with her sisters.
Understanding the tokenomics of Chuchu (CHUCHU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CHUCHU token's extensive tokenomics now!
