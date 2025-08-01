Chudjak Price (CHUD)
Chudjak (CHUD) is currently trading at 0.00401757 USD with a market cap of $ 3.70M USD. CHUD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CHUD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CHUD price information.
During today, the price change of Chudjak to USD was $ -0.001253267354664469.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chudjak to USD was $ +0.0000786833.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chudjak to USD was $ +0.0029531706.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chudjak to USD was $ +0.001947748340698927.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001253267354664469
|-23.77%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000786833
|+1.96%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0029531706
|+73.51%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001947748340698927
|+94.10%
Discover the latest price analysis of Chudjak: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.18%
-23.77%
-27.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Billions Must Buy
Understanding the tokenomics of Chudjak (CHUD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CHUD token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CHUD to VND
₫105.72235455
|1 CHUD to AUD
A$0.0062272335
|1 CHUD to GBP
￡0.0030131775
|1 CHUD to EUR
€0.0034952859
|1 CHUD to USD
$0.00401757
|1 CHUD to MYR
RM0.0171550239
|1 CHUD to TRY
₺0.1633543962
|1 CHUD to JPY
¥0.6026355
|1 CHUD to ARS
ARS$5.5110614718
|1 CHUD to RUB
₽0.3257847513
|1 CHUD to INR
₹0.3509347395
|1 CHUD to IDR
Rp65.8617927408
|1 CHUD to KRW
₩5.6268478392
|1 CHUD to PHP
₱0.233822574
|1 CHUD to EGP
￡E.0.1951333749
|1 CHUD to BRL
R$0.0224582163
|1 CHUD to CAD
C$0.0055442466
|1 CHUD to BDT
৳0.4908667026
|1 CHUD to NGN
₦6.1524665223
|1 CHUD to UAH
₴0.1674924933
|1 CHUD to VES
Bs0.49416111
|1 CHUD to CLP
$3.90909561
|1 CHUD to PKR
Rs1.1390614464
|1 CHUD to KZT
₸2.1846340389
|1 CHUD to THB
฿0.1317361203
|1 CHUD to TWD
NT$0.1202458701
|1 CHUD to AED
د.إ0.0147444819
|1 CHUD to CHF
Fr0.0032542317
|1 CHUD to HKD
HK$0.0314977488
|1 CHUD to MAD
.د.م0.0366402384
|1 CHUD to MXN
$0.0758115459
|1 CHUD to PLN
zł0.0149855361
|1 CHUD to RON
лв0.0177978351
|1 CHUD to SEK
kr0.0392918346
|1 CHUD to BGN
лв0.0068700447
|1 CHUD to HUF
Ft1.4052254589
|1 CHUD to CZK
Kč0.0863375793
|1 CHUD to KWD
د.ك0.00122937642
|1 CHUD to ILS
₪0.0136195623