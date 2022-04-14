Chudjak (CHUD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Chudjak (CHUD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Chudjak (CHUD) Information Billions Must Buy Official Website: https://chudjaksolana.xyz/ Buy CHUD Now!

Chudjak (CHUD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chudjak (CHUD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.86M $ 3.86M $ 3.86M Total Supply: $ 926.93M $ 926.93M $ 926.93M Circulating Supply: $ 926.93M $ 926.93M $ 926.93M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.86M $ 3.86M $ 3.86M All-Time High: $ 0.03484076 $ 0.03484076 $ 0.03484076 All-Time Low: $ 0.0011374 $ 0.0011374 $ 0.0011374 Current Price: $ 0.00416234 $ 0.00416234 $ 0.00416234 Learn more about Chudjak (CHUD) price

Chudjak (CHUD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Chudjak (CHUD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CHUD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CHUD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CHUD's tokenomics, explore CHUD token's live price!

CHUD Price Prediction Want to know where CHUD might be heading? Our CHUD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

