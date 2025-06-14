Chumbi Valley Price (CHMB)
The live price of Chumbi Valley (CHMB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 131.50K USD. CHMB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Chumbi Valley Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Chumbi Valley price change within the day is -14.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 21.07B USD
During today, the price change of Chumbi Valley to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chumbi Valley to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chumbi Valley to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chumbi Valley to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-14.62%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-64.75%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-60.06%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Chumbi Valley: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.48%
-14.62%
-57.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Chumbi Valley is an enchanting RPG Play-to-Earn blockchain game being built on BSC & Polygon. Chumbi Valley features NFT creatures and original art inspired by Pokemon and Studio Ghibli. Chumbi are adorable bipedal NFT creatures that inhabit a mysterious forest valley. As the main character, you can breed and collect Chumbi, explore with them and battle to earn crypto rewards. Earn additional rewards by working with your Chumbi to maintain a farm and grow crops. Gather in-game resources to craft NFT items and even earn while offline with Chumbi automation spells. Additionally, you can own NFT land plots in Chumbi Village, where you can interact with other players and build a community.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
