Cicada Finance Price (LTCIC)
Cicada Finance (LTCIC) is currently trading at 0.00276338 USD with a market cap of $ 7.20M USD. LTCIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the LTCIC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LTCIC price information.
During today, the price change of Cicada Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cicada Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cicada Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cicada Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.09%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cicada Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.36%
-3.09%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cicada Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) asset management protocol. It serves as a platform for managing real yield assets (RYA), which are tokenized assets backed by tangible returns from real-world and on-chain sources, such as real-world assets (RWAs) and CeFi strategies. The protocol integrates DeFi and centralized decentralized finance (CeDeFi) elements to facilitate asset tokenization, trading, and yield generation through smart contracts. The purpose of Cicada Finance is to create a system for sustainable yield generation in DeFi by emphasizing assets with verifiable, underlying value rather than relying on token inflation or short-term incentives. It aims to address common DeFi challenges like volatility and unsustainable returns by providing mechanisms for liquidity optimization, risk management, and transparent asset verification.
Understanding the tokenomics of Cicada Finance (LTCIC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LTCIC token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
