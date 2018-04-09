CIPHER (CPR) Tokenomics
CIPHER (CPR) Information
Cipher (CPR) is a utility token. The project started on 09/04/2018. Our team is based in India, United Kingdom and New Zealand. Our vision and aim is to create transparency, accountability and safest business. All users/ customers/investors/traders can participate with the project. Cipher is a digital asset that represents partial ownership of the company. It is similar to owning share/stock of the company. We are creating business apps to grow and we build best digital applications that function, that are understandable and usable. Cipher mobile apps offer better personalized content activity, faster, interactive, easy to maintain, high scalability, secured data and provides real time application access.
Our aim is to create a unified ecosystem business without conducting an ICO or IEO. It is purely NON ICO business model. We target to distribute the Cipher token when a person utilizes our service or program or trade. Cipher transactions are truly efficient, transparent, and tradeable.
Our Technique and management skills are to create a safe and easy-to-adapt tokenization in our business and easy use of our services or programs.
CIPHER (CPR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for CIPHER (CPR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
CIPHER (CPR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CIPHER (CPR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CPR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CPR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CPR's tokenomics, explore CPR token's live price!
CPR Price Prediction
Want to know where CPR might be heading? Our CPR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.