CipherAI Price (CIPHER)
The live price of CipherAI (CIPHER) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 104.60K USD. CIPHER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CipherAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CipherAI price change within the day is -1.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 876.99M USD
During today, the price change of CipherAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CipherAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CipherAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CipherAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.68%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CipherAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.16%
-1.68%
-47.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cipher is an on-chain forensic analytics protocol built natively on Solana. It streams every block, mempool event, and token transfer into an AI-assisted indexing engine that reconstructs wallet relationships, liquidity movements, and contract provenance in real time. The platform surfaces actionable insight—such as bundled buys, suspicious token mints, or coordinated liquidity pulls—through an open GraphQL API, a web dashboard, and Telegram/Discord bots. By exposing ground-truth data and machine-learned risk flags, Cipher helps traders, market-makers, and compliance teams navigate the fast-moving meme-coin ecosystem with greater transparency and speed, reducing informational asymmetry without obliging users to run heavy infrastructure.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
