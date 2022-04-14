Discover key insights into Circle USYC (USYC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Circle USYC (USYC) Information

USYC: Tokenized Money Market Fund

Hashnote International Short Duration Yield Fund Ltd. invests in short-term U.S. Treasury Bills and performs repo/reverse repo activities as the underlying asset of the USYC token.

USYC earns short-term Fed rate returns. Tokenization enables the fund to deliver rapid transactions, onchain transparency, and seamless composability—while maintaining strong controls across regulatory and credit dimensions.