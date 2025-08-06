What is Circularity Finance (CIFI)

Circularity Finance is an innovative project positioned at the intersection of decentralized finance (DeFi) and sustainable development. It leverages blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem that revolves around two utility tokens - CIFI and REFI. These tokens play a pivotal role in accessing various business micro-services and deploying Smart Assets, respectively, within the Circularity Finance ecosystem. The platform's architecture is built upon the principles regulatory on-boarding processes along with those favorable qualities of liquidity mining protocols, a concept rooted in DeFi, where liquidity providers are incentivized through token rewards. Circularity Finance extends this concept by integrating it with sustainability-focused mechanisms.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Circularity Finance (CIFI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Circularity Finance (CIFI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Circularity Finance (CIFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CIFI token's extensive tokenomics now!