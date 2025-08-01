What is Cirus (CIRUS)

Cirus is a simple, yet powerful platform that turns your data into cryptocurrency. Cirus facilitates true ownership of your largest digital asset by enabling you to control, monetize and earn directly from your own data. The Cirus Platform unlocks your data asset, providing passive income and serving as the entry-point into the digital economy with connections to DeFi, Network rewards, or fiat offramps. While anyone can access the Cirus Platform and leverage the benefits of data ownership, the Cirus Device (a WiFi router) can also maximize your earning potential from all internet-enabled devices in your home. It’s your Data, Own it!

Cirus (CIRUS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Cirus (CIRUS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cirus (CIRUS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CIRUS token's extensive tokenomics now!