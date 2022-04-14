CitaDAO (KNIGHT) Tokenomics
CitaDAO is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform for Real Estate to be tokenized on-chain, built on the Ethereum ecosystem. CitaDAO aims to solve the lack of liquidity, access limitation, and lack of composability in the existing real estate ecosystem by creating interoperability with other DeFi applications/primitives that operate on the Ethereum protocol. Real estate token allows the community to diversify their portfolio on-chain to generate stable yield through real-world assets that have constant liquidity through AMM. We are building a platform that creates easier, borderless, transparent, and scalable access to real estate for the community. By tokenizing and transacting real estate on-chain, we aim to solve the lack of liquidity, access limitation, and lack of composability plaguing the existing real estate universe. With DeFi gaining popularity over the past years, the ecosystem needs alternative sources of yield generation beyond lending protocols and trading fees. Real estate is an asset that has a proven track record of value and real-world income stream that will provide higher and more sustainable yields in the DeFi ecosystem.
CitaDAO (KNIGHT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CitaDAO (KNIGHT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KNIGHT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KNIGHT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
