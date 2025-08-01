What is Civfund Stone (0NE)

Stone (#0NE) is Civilization’s ($CIV) utility token. Beyond purchasing the token on the open market, it can be yielded by farmers and stakers via CivFarm. Current utility includes: • Shared ownership of Civilization's intellectual property • Currency to buy Civilization game credits, once available • Donate to charity, as directed by the community • Trade on CivTrade • Farm on CivFarm • Buy Civilization Utility NFTs • Purchase items from civstore.com • Provide liquidity • Invest in marketing & development Additional utility can be proposed at any time by anyone in the community and will be approved by DAO consensus. The same process can amend existing utility. Civilization designed 0NE to be deflationary, demonstrated by the tokenomics-shaping transfer tax and buy-and-burn policies the community has in place.

Understanding the tokenomics of Civfund Stone (0NE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about 0NE token's extensive tokenomics now!