ClaimSwap (CLA) Information ClaimSwap is a Klaytn DEX based on AMM(Automated Market Maker). KLAYswap, which already provides a similar service, has contributed to expanding the Klaytn Defi ecosystem. However, no other DEX had matured in the ecosystem, leaving users with limited options. The ClaimSwap team aims to provide a more user-friendly protocol. Just as the Uniswap-Sushiswap case, we look forward to boosting the overall ecosystem with the release of ClaimSwap. Official Website: https://claimswap.org/ Buy CLA Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 186.62M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 150.08K
All-Time High: $ 2.91
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00080417

ClaimSwap (CLA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ClaimSwap (CLA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CLA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CLA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CLA's tokenomics, explore CLA token's live price!

