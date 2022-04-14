ClaimSwap (CLA) Tokenomics
ClaimSwap is a Klaytn DEX based on AMM(Automated Market Maker). KLAYswap, which already provides a similar service, has contributed to expanding the Klaytn Defi ecosystem. However, no other DEX had matured in the ecosystem, leaving users with limited options. The ClaimSwap team aims to provide a more user-friendly protocol. Just as the Uniswap-Sushiswap case, we look forward to boosting the overall ecosystem with the release of ClaimSwap.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CLA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CLA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
