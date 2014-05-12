Clams (CLAM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Clams (CLAM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Clams (CLAM) Information Clams were initially distributed to 3,208,032 BTC, LTC and DOGE addresses based on the 12 May 2014 snapshot of these blockchains. Each of these address received 4.60545574 CLAMs. 63,381 addresses have been dug comprising 291,898.39 CLAMs. If all the distributed CLAMs were dug up, the total money supply would be 15,009,015.13. There is no Proof-of-Work stage for Clams and the network is now secured by Proof-of-Stake. Official Website: http://clamclient.com/

Clams (CLAM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Clams (CLAM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 17.42M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.88M All-Time High: $ 20.54 All-Time Low: $ 0.01796937 Current Price: $ 0.280308

Clams (CLAM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Clams (CLAM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CLAM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CLAM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

