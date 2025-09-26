Clanker Index (CLX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.27 $ 1.27 $ 1.27 24H Low $ 1.39 $ 1.39 $ 1.39 24H High 24H Low $ 1.27$ 1.27 $ 1.27 24H High $ 1.39$ 1.39 $ 1.39 All Time High $ 2.62$ 2.62 $ 2.62 Lowest Price $ 0.788604$ 0.788604 $ 0.788604 Price Change (1H) -0.72% Price Change (1D) -3.95% Price Change (7D) -21.90% Price Change (7D) -21.90%

Clanker Index (CLX) real-time price is $1.32. Over the past 24 hours, CLX traded between a low of $ 1.27 and a high of $ 1.39, showing active market volatility. CLX's all-time high price is $ 2.62, while its all-time low price is $ 0.788604.

In terms of short-term performance, CLX has changed by -0.72% over the past hour, -3.95% over 24 hours, and -21.90% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Clanker Index (CLX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 371.53K$ 371.53K $ 371.53K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 371.53K$ 371.53K $ 371.53K Circulation Supply 281.78K 281.78K 281.78K Total Supply 281,780.2291514837 281,780.2291514837 281,780.2291514837

The current Market Cap of Clanker Index is $ 371.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLX is 281.78K, with a total supply of 281780.2291514837. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 371.53K.