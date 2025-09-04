What is Clankermon (CLANKERMON)

In a game world, backed by belief where your favourite tokens become mons in a crypto creature collect RPG, where their market performance impacts their stats and rarity in game. Clankermon is a fully onchain game built on base and the farcaster social graph. Players can train, trade and adventure with their clankermon throughout the game world, looting dungeons, completing quests and their journey.

How much will Clankermon (CLANKERMON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Clankermon (CLANKERMON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now?

Understanding the tokenomics of Clankermon (CLANKERMON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

The live CLANKERMON price in USD is 0.00115826 USD. The market cap for CLANKERMON is $ 1.15M USD. The circulating supply of CLANKERMON is 991.18M USD. CLANKERMON achieved an ATH price of 0.0012306 USD. CLANKERMON saw an ATL price of 0 USD.

