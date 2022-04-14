Discover key insights into Clankermon (CLANKERMON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Clankermon (CLANKERMON) Information

In a game world, backed by belief where your favourite tokens become mons in a crypto creature collect RPG, where their market performance impacts their stats and rarity in game.

Clankermon is a fully onchain game built on base and the farcaster social graph.

Players can train, trade and adventure with their clankermon throughout the game world, looting dungeons, completing quests and their journey.