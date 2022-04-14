Clarity (CLARITY) Information

The Clarity Protocol serves as an operating system for DAOs. The protocol makes it easy to create, manage, and participate in blockchain-enabled organizations and communities.

DAOs are new to many businesses, and Clarity is dedicated to educating clients on how to leverage these technologies to improve KPIs, reach new audiences, and drive organic growth.

By providing comprehensive community and DAO management tooling, Clarity provides all the needed resources to start and grow a blockchain-based business.